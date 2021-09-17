The Washington volleyball Lady Jays (1-8) did not record a win in four tries Saturday.
In pool play at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament, Washington fell to Parkway West (4-2), 25-15, 25-17, St. Dominic (5-1), 25-17, 25-16, and Francis Howell Central (7-2-3), 25-10, 25-13.
Lutheran South (5-4) took the seventh-place game, 25-20, 25-17.
Chloe Holtmeyer led the Washington attack at the tournament with 14 kills. She added 16 digs and one ace.
Ingrid Figas notched 11 kills with 17 digs, five assists and two blocks.
Jessie Tovo terminated eight kills with 16 digs, one assist and one ace.
Alexis Barks turned in five kills, three blocks, two digs and one ace.
Jora Weaver knocked down five kills with three blocks and one dig.
Ella Kroeter made four kills and one dig.
Jillian Huellinghoff ended with three kills, five digs and one block.
Abigail Gilliatt led the team in assists with 35. She made 11 digs and two kills.
Gracie Meyer was the team’s digs leader with 18. She added five aces from the serving line, along with one kill and one assist.
Taylor Hoelscher passed out 11 assists and made six digs.
Emma Briggs recorded one dig.
The Lady Jays hosted Owensville Monday and Wentzville Liberty Tuesday. Next up is a conference road game Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt North, which starts at 5 p.m.