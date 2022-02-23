Paced by Julia Donnelly’s fourth-place finish, the Washington Lady Jays scored 30 team points at the MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships, which ended Saturday night at Columbia’s Mizzou Arena.
“It feels pretty good,” Donnelly said. “I wish I would have done a little bit better, but it’s good. I like the place I’m at.”
Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said Donnelly worked extremely hard for her medal.
“Julia really stepped up this weekend to secure her second state medal,” Ohm said. “She had to go through a returning state medalist to do so and she proved just how tough she was. She is still getting better and we expect a lot from her next season.”
Washington’s 30 points tied the Lady Jays for 23rd in the team standings with Fox and Platte County.
Lebanon ran away with the team title, scoring 133 points. Nixa was second at 91 points while Lafayette was third at 60.5. Park Hill ended fourth at 60 points.
Donnelly (110) was one of five Washington girls wrestlers to compete at the state meet along with Kendra Bliss (120), Annelise Obermark (135), Shelby Whitacre (174) and Paytin Welsh (194). Pacific also had its first-ever girls wrestling qualifier in Zoe Fisher (120).
A junior, Donnelly won her second consecutive state medal by finishing fourth. Both of her losses came to the same wrestler, Lebanon’s Jessa Joiner.
“It was really tough,” Donnelly said. “I like the competition though. I like how tough it is and how tough it can get. It pushes me to my limits. I like that. I can do that. I like how it was one whole thing.”
Joiner pinned Donnelly in the quarterfinals in 2:45, and in the third-place bout in 4:25.
Donnelly won her other matches.
She opened the meet with a 4-0 decision over Blue Springs South’s Gabby Hampton.
After her first loss to Joiner, she pinned Eureka’s Cora Skaggs in 2:15.
She won two 3-2 decisions to reach the third-place bout. She needed overtime to defeat Staley’s Chloe Sheckells in the bubble round and followed with a 3-2 win over Ft. Zumwalt North’s Jailyn Elbert in the fourth round of wrestlebacks. Elbert went on to finish sixth.
Donnelly was 38-8 this season.
The others were spectators by the time Donnelly finished her final match.
Bliss, a sophomore, went 50-5 at 120 pounds. She opened the meet 3:39 pin loss against Liberty’s Julia Breeden, the eventual sixth-place finisher.
Bliss came back with a medical forfeit win over Cassville’s Kailey Atherton and a 12-5 decision over Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger.
Allison Gonier of Park Hill, the third-place finisher, won a 2-1 decision over Bliss in the bubble round.
Obermark had her match end out of her control. A sophomore, she was forced to leave the meet due to injury.
A district champion, Obermark concluded the season at 42-10.
She opened with a 1:58 pin of Lathrop’s Mckayla Knight, but lost to eventual runner-up Bailey Joiner of Lebanon by a 5:53 pin.
Obermark bounced back to pin Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs, but had her season end on an injury default in the bubble round to Faith James of Cassville. James was leading, 8-3, when Obermark couldn’t continue in the second period.
James went on to finish sixth.
Welsh, a junior, won two of her four bouts to end the season at 22-14.
Welsh opened with a 14-1 major decision loss to the eventual state champion, Platte County’s KayLyn Munn.
She came back with two wins, a 4:46 pin of Lafayette’s Derriona Johnson and a 9-1 major decision over Liberty North’s Kate Grundy.
Cameron’s Hollie Hedgpeth, who finished sixth, eliminated Welsh in the bubble round by a pin in 0:34.
Washington’s other wrestler, senior Shelby Whitacre, lost both of her state matches to finish at 28-11.
Whitacre was beaten in the opening round by Rockwood Summit’s Jaylah Walker by a 1:14 pin.
Waynesville’s Marisa Gonzales then pinned Whitacre in 1:28.
“I like helping the younger girls and how we can help the program get better,” Donnelly said. “I like helping the program grow. We had a lot of new girls show up. We had almost a whole new team this year. It’s amazing to me because it’s the fourth year for girls wrestling. I think that’s really awesome.”