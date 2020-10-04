In the end, the Washington volleyball Lady Jays were able to beat a Gasconade County squad at the Hermann Tournament.
Washington bounced back from its semifinal loss to Hermann to sweep the Owensville Dutchgirls in the third-place match, 25-22, 25-19.
“We had a tough game against Hermann,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “They’re a solid team. The girls came back and fought hard and made the best out of it.”
While the Lady Jays swept, neither game was simple and both featured long rallies and comebacks.
“They made some really aggressive defensive plays and didn’t let much hit the floor,” Meyer said. “Our girls were just a little cleaner on our side and that helped us get the win.”
In the opening game, Washington jumped out to the early lead, but the Dutchgirls fought back and were up 12-7 on a Grace McFalls kill before the Lady Jays started to fight back.
Starting with an Emma Duncan kill, the Lady Jays chipped back to tie it at 12-12. The rally continued as Josie Collier came through with a kill to give Washington the lead.
However, neither team had the ability to pull away after that. The game was tied through 21-21. There, a service error gave Washington the lead for good.
Unforced errors allowed Washington to take the victory, 25-22. While Owensville made the mistakes, Washington kept the ball in play long enough for those errors to happen.
Sophie Howell and Abby Redd each had two kills in the set. Emma Duncan and Collier each had one.
Washington also came up with some big blocks with setter Jackie Oetterer chipping in at the net.
The second set started both teams trading the lead. Owensville led 11-9 when Washington went on its match-clinching rally.
The Lady Jays tied it at 11-11 on a Howell kill and moved ahead on an Owensville error. Collier served an ace to keep it going.
Washington got a little bit of everything while pulling away. The Lady Jays logged aces, blocks and kills. Howell was the go-to player, recording three of her four kills for the game in a four-point span as Washington pulled away.
“Sophie was great tonight,” Meyer said. “She worked really hard in transition and made sure she did the best she could on every swing.”
Redd, Duncan, Ingrid Figas and Oetterer also posted kills as Washington finished out the match on an Owensville error.
Howell was Washington’s kills leader for the match with seven kills. Duncan was next with three. Figas, Hallie Giesike and Redd closed with two kills apiece.
Redd logged three blocks. Figas, Giesike and Oetterer each had one.
Oetterer recorded 11 assists. Giesike had two and Duncan added one.
Morgan Gratza picked up 10 digs.
“It was good,” Meyer said about Washington’s performance. “We had to try different lineups, but the girls worked hard and made adjustments. Overall, I’m pleased.”
Meyer is in her first year of coaching her alma mater.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve always been a Blue Jay and probably always will be. It’s really rewarding to give back to the program that gave me so much.”