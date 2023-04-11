Call it progress.
The Washington soccer Lady Jays (4-4, 0-4) were defeated on the road by Ft. Zumwalt South (7-2, 3-1) Thursday, 3-1.
However, the game was a closer score than any other matchup between Washington and the defending back-to-back Class 3 state champion Lady Bulldogs in the past three seasons.
“It was a better overs performance last night than what we showed on Friday,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We were playing without some starters due to injury, but I really felt like we had some kids step up and play very well for us.”
The Lady Jays trailed 2-1 at the half.
Sammy Williams netted the lone Washington goal.
“Presley Kiser and Maddie Grimes had great nights in the back for us, and Sammy Williams was a force up top for us,” Fischer said. “As a team, we made some better decisions and won more of the 50-50 balls than we have been doing the last few games.”
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza recorded 17 saves.
Washington plays at home Tuesday in another GAC Central matchup with Ft. Zumwalt North at 5 p.m.
