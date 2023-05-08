The Lady Jays put one in the back of the net against the GAC Central girls soccer champions Thursday.
However, the league champion Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs (15-4, 9-1) did so more often, winning at Washington (8-11, 1-9), 3-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 11:56 am
The Lady Jays put one in the back of the net against the GAC Central girls soccer champions Thursday.
However, the league champion Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs (15-4, 9-1) did so more often, winning at Washington (8-11, 1-9), 3-1.
Zumwalt South opened the scoring in the 13th minute as McKenzie McCann arced a pass over Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza and Bridget Herweck was in the right place to head it in for the first goal.
Washington equalized in the 32nd minute as Avery Lanemann stole possession in the midfield, exchanged passes with teammate Addison Vodnansky and then dribbled through the defense before posting the goal on a shot from just outside the 18-yard box.
“The girls battled really hard last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “It was nice to see some competitive drive in us after it was not there on Tuesday. We played a great first half, responded well after South scored in the first half to tie the game going into half time.”
Coming out of the halftime tie, it took Zumwalt South another 13 minutes to forge back ahead before being driven into the net by Ashley Miller.
Miller scored again little more than a minute later, taking a pass at the top of the box and dribbling in before making her shot from the center of the gridiron goal line.
Mia Brown and Brooke Cattoor were credited with assists on Miller’s two goals.
“South outworked us for about a 10-minute stretch in the second half to take the 3-1 lead, but our girls found a way and battled them to the end. We have been battling sickness, injuries, and concussions all year, and some of our young girls that have been thrust into action due to missing players each game have really played well at times, but with that youth comes inconsistency, and that is what we keep battling throughout an 80-minute game.”
Mendoza recorded nine saves in the Washington net.
Maddie Clubb posted four saves for the visitors.
The game was the last scheduled one on the current Scanlan Stadium turf for the Lady Jays. Washington plans to resurface Rauch Field this summer.
The Lady Jays take a tour of Franklin County to finish out the regular season, playing at Union Friday at 6:45 p.m., at Pacific Monday at 5 p.m. and at St. Francis Borgia Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.