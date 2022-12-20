Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup.
Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
Holt ended the first period ahead, 18-6, and continued to be in front on the scoreboard at each quarterly interval.
At halftime, the score was 24-14, and then 34-28 at the end of the third.
“We had a rough first quarter on Thursday and we were battling back the entire game,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We had it to within six to start the fourth quarter and struggled to execute in the fourth quarter. You have to credit the defense Holt played because we struggled from the field all night. I’m proud of the way the girls battled their way back into it.”
Elizabeth Reed paced Washington with 11 points, adding two rebounds and one steal.
Gabby Lindemann netted 10 points along with four rebounds, one steal and one block.
Kendall Nix scored all six of her points in the first quarter. She recorded five rebounds, three assists and one block.
Olivia Reed tallied four points with one rebound.
Cierra Murrell notched four points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Kelsey Brueggemann finished with two points, two rebounds and one assist.
Sydney Harbath contributed two rebounds and one steal.
Washington goes on the road Monday at 7 p.m., playing at Sullivan in a nonconference contest.
