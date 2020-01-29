The No. 1 seed held strong.
Holt (10-6), the top seed in the Washington Girls Basketball Tournament, won Monday in the first round against the No. 8 seed, Washington (1-13), 59-20.
The Lady Indians took a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime ahead, 26-11.
After three quarters, the score was 41-18.
“They’re very talented all the way around, so that makes for a difficult game,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “I like the energy our kids played with from start to finish. I always tell them, ‘When you play a game, how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be a team that was sluggish or do you want to be a team where at least you can say those kids played hard.’ That’s one thing I can say for our kids.”
Washington next plays Pacific in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Holt advances to play Warrenton in the championship semifinals at 7 p.m.
Cierstyn Jacquin scored seven points to lead the Lady Jays.
Grace Landwehr netted five points.
Clara Evans, Ingrid Figas, Gabby Lindemann and Paige Robinson all scored two points.
“You see little flashes of this and that which you like and you just keep looking for the positives,” Light said. “. . . All of them are learning what they’re capable of doing. When you’re having a season where you’re not winning a lot of games, it’s real easy to get your head down and these kids don’t do that.”
Jaliyah Green scored a game high 15 points for Holt.
Nysa Gilchrist, Ashley Meyer and Mya Robinson all scored seven points.
Kiersten Dooley and Sydney Reddin both added six points. Other scorers included Abigail Tanor (four), Claudia Adam (three), Mackenzie Rutherford (two) and Madison Wieberg (two).
The other championship semifinal pits Lutheran South against Ursuline. Waynesville and Parkway Westwill play in the other consolation semifinal.
The final round of the tournament will be played Friday, starting at 4 p.m.