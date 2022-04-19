The defending state champions in Class 3 girls soccer continued their unbeaten start to the 2022 campaign Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt South (8-0) won a GAC Central contest at Washington (5-4), 8-0.
The Lady Bulldogs scored twice in the first half before pouring it on with six goals in the second period.
Sarah Bozeman recorded the shutout for the Lady Bulldogs, recording two saves.
Nora Mendoza and Brianna Hellmann Sainz split time between the pipes for the Lady Jays.
Mendoza allowed five goals and made seven saves in 60 minutes of play.
Hellmann Sainz completed the game, allowing three goals and making one save.
Audrey Smith led the Zumwalt South offense with a hat trick. She added to her three goals with one assist.
Makenzie Buss, Brooke Cattoor, Megan Daniel, Merek Delehaunty and Ashley Miller tallied one goal apiece.
Cattoor recorded three assists.
Delehaunty, Miller, Jailyn Brownlee and Mallory Daniel each had one assist.
Washington continued league play Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt East. The Lady Jays are next scheduled to play Monday at home against St. Clair, starting at 6:45 p.m.