The Lady Mustangs brought the horsepower to the volleyball season opener at Blue Jay Gym Friday.
Marquette (1-0) topped the host Washington Lady Jays (0-1) with a sweep to start the season, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22.
Mya Buhr, Jillian Huellinghoff and Madison Moore each posted a team high four kills for the Lady Jays.
Cierra Murrell added two kills and Abigail Gilliatt knocked down one.
Gilliatt earned seven assists.
Olivia Zastrow turned in six assists and Murrell had one.
Moore put down six blocks.
Kiera Pelster earned four blocks.
Huellinghoff and Murrell turned in three blocks apiece. Meredith Duncan blocked two and Emily Chappius blocked one.
Gilliatt served three aces.
Kelsey Brueggemann, Huellinghoff and Murrell each served an ace.
Sydney Harbath led the defense with 20 digs.
Huellinghoff picked up seven digs.
Gilliatt and Murrell posted four digs apiece.
Buhr added two digs. Moore and Zastrow were each credited with one dig.
Washington hosts North Point Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another nonleague matchup.
