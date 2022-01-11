The Lady Jays’ run at the Lutheran South Tournament has fallen one step short of the championship game.
Washington (5-6) came out on the losing end of the semifinal round Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt West (9-4), 51-17.
As a result, the Lady Jays will take on the host team, Lutheran South (5-6), for third place Saturday at 3 p.m.
Ft. Zumwalt West built a sizable 20-6 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with a 32-9 edge.
After three periods, the score stood at 41-14.
“(This was) a complete change from the first (game of the tournament),” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We were dominated from the start. Zumwalt was clearly the better team on this evening.”
Elizabeth Reed led Washington with 10 points.
Payton Voss added three points.
Abi Waters and Taylor Brown scored two points apiece.
Cheing-Hai Christen was the top scorer for the Lady Jaguars, dropping in 15 points.
Ivy Lesley was next with eight points.
Other scorers included Rylie Crecelius (six), Matye Riley (six), Allison Kain (five), Maddie Towers (Five), Gwen Marino (four) and Kristen Mayfield (two).
Ft. Zumwalt West will meet Webster Groves (8-1), a late addition to the tournament, in the championship game.