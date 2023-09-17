It was a “love” week for the Washington tennis Lady Jays, who lost a trio of matches against GAC schools.
It was a “love” week for the Washington tennis Lady Jays, who lost a trio of matches against GAC schools.
Washington (2-8) fell on the road to Ft. Zumwalt North (10-2) Tuesday, 8-1, and on the road at Troy (5-8) Wednesday, 6-3.
Ft. Zumwalt South (5-4) earned the win over Washington Thursday at Phoenix Park, 6-3.
“The depth and strength of the Ft Zumwalt North team was too much for the Blue Jays,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “In singles, Evie Bryson continued to win over a strong senior player, Lucy Paro, 6-2, 6-2.”
Individual results from Thursday’s match were not available at print deadline.
Washington’s No. 1, Bryson, followed Tuesday’s win over Paro with another victory Wednesday against Troy’s Eleena Olle, 8-1.
No. 2 June Steinman lost to Zumwalt North’s Diana Calzada Torres, 6-0, 6-0, and to Troy’s Maggie Huster, 8-3.
No. 3 Madelyn Stecko lost to Zumwalt North’s Ella Rosenberg, 6-2, 6-3, and to Troy’s Claire Ridenhour, 8-5.
No. 4 Elliana Weiler defeated Troy’s Angelia Witt, 8-3, but lost to Zumwalt North’s Rebekah Bacon.
No. 5 Vivien Grant lost to Zumwalt North’s Leah Rosenberg, 6-2, 6-3, and to Troy’s Jlynn Humphrey, 8-4.
Nora Mendoza played Washington’s No. 6 singles against Zumwalt North, losing to Emery Layne, 6-2, 6-4.
Ava Craven moved into the No. 6 slot against Troy, taking an 8-4 loss against Phoebe Grover.
In doubles play, Bryson and Stecko defeated Tory’s Olle and Ridenhour, 8-2, but lost to Zumwalt North’s Paro and Calzada Torres, 8-4.
Steinman and Weiler lost to Zumwalt North’s Ella Rosenberg and Bacon, 8-2, and to Troy’s Huster and Witt, 8-3.
Craven and Katelyn Hill lost to Zumwalt North’s Leah Rosenberg and Layne, 8-6.
Craven and Caroline Heimos lost to Troy’s Humphrey and Grover, 8-0.
Washington played Varsity Silver matches against Zumwalt North with the following results:
• ashington’s Liv Davis and Heimos were defeated by Sophia Hakenwerth and Danica Ruppel, 8-7.
• he Lady Jays’ Brynne Pearcy and Ava Bryant were defeated by Marlowe Weinhold and Rose Fergin, 8-1.
• ashington’s Ava Wardwell lost to Maria Martin, 8-5.
• he Lady Jays’ Sadie Alu fell to Mia Durbin, 8-6.
