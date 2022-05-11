League play ended on a sour note for the Washington soccer Lady Jays Thursday.
Hosting Ft. Zumwalt North (10-6, 6-4), the Lady Jays fell, 3-2, on an overtime goal.
Washington went ahead early on a first-half goal by Susie Hegemann, assisted by Avery Lanemann.
The 1-0 lead held up through halftime.
Zumwalt North was able to equalize nine minutes into the second period, but things took a turn in Washington’s favor with a Zumwalt North player receiving a red card at the 20-minute mark.
That gave Washington a one-player advantage, which Lanemann used to put the Lady Jays back ahead with 12 minutes remaining.
However, a penalty kick in the final minute allowed the Lady Panthers to equalize again and send the game to overtime.
“(We) played a pretty good game this evening,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We had a silly foul with 28 seconds left in regulation and they put one past (Nora) Mendoza to tie the game late. FZN came out wanting to win more in the first OT and scored about four minutes in.”
Gabby Starman scored the game-winner in the extra period, completing a brace on the night.
Shea Nortrup had the Lady Panthers’ other goal.
Gia Starman and Hannah Shylanski were credited with assists.
Visiting goalkeeper Sophia Kriegesmann recorded four saves.
Washington remains at Scanlan Stadium Friday to host Union at 6:45 p.m.