The Washington soccer Lady Jays were unable to climb back from a 2-0 deficit Tuesday.
Washington (4-1, 0-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the league opener at Scanlan Stadium, falling to Holt (1-1, 1-0), 3-1.
“We were able to do lots of good things tonight, we just didn’t do them for 80 minutes,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We had some great play from Susie Heggemann, Sammy Williams, Avery Lanemann, Addie Vodnansky, and Ellie Sneed.”
After trailing 1-0 at the half, the Lady Jays also surrendered the first score of the second period.
Freshman Sammy Williams then notched her seventh goal of the season in the 55th minute of play to give Washington its lone score of the night.
“Sammy Williams’ goal was just a work of art as far as effort is concerned,” Fischer said. “She won the ball back deep in the corner, and was able to beat the goalie with a great shot to the far corner. Her work ethic was great tonight.”
Holt got that goal back before the conclusion of the contest.
Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza recorded 10 saves.
Mackenzie Compton netted a brace for the visiting Lady Indians.
Grace Ratica scored a goal and made an assist.
Sam Beattie and Kayley Russell were each credited with an assist.
Sofia Whitelaw made 12 stops between the pipes for Holt.
Washington remained home to host Wentzville Liberty in another league outing Wednesday. The Lady Jays hit the road next week for GAC Central road games at Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday (6:45 p.m.) and Ft. Zumwalt South Thursday (6:30 p.m.)
