The Lady Jays ended the annual Gateway Match Up as one of the final eight teams with a chance to win it.
As a pool champion, the Lady Jays (5-12-2) received a bye through the first round of bracket play Saturday at Oakville.
Washington passed through the first round with a sweep of Lutheran South (8-9-3), 25-23, 26-24.
“Sophie Nieder played very strong defense and led the team with 16 digs (against Lutheran South),” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Offensively, Abigail Gilliatt ran a very efficient offense. As a team, we had 18 kills and minimized our errors to only four. Jessie Tovo and Chloe Holtmeyer led our team offensively.”
Nerinx Hall (10-6-2) then eliminated the Lady Jays in the quarterfinals, 25-9, 25-16.
“Nerinx was a very smart team and had great ball control,” Moritz said. “On our end, we simply made too many errors, errors that we don’t normally make. Although that game did not go like we had hoped or anticipated, I’m very proud of how the girls played this tournament. Everyone was vital to our success this week. The girls stayed confident even when we faced a lot of adversity and during high pressure situations.”
Tovo was the team’s kills leader for the tournament with 32. She added 31 digs, four blocks, two aces and one assist.
Gilliatt passed out 100 assists, making 24 digs, five aces, four blocks and four kills.
Alexis Barks put down 21 kills with 12 blocks and eight digs.
Holtmeyer notched 16 kills, seven digs and one ace.
Jora Weaver turned in 13 kills, nine digs, five blocks and one ace.
Ella Kroeter recorded nine kills, two digs, one block and one ace.
Ingrid Figas made four kills, four digs and one block.
Nieder led the team in digs with 47, adding four assists, two aces and one kill.
Gracie Meyer picked up 23 digs.
Jillian Huellinghoff made 18 digs, four aces, one kill, one block and one assist.
Emma Briggs ended the tournament with eight digs, four aces, three kills, three assists and two blocks.
Washington went straight from one tournament into the next, starting pool play at the Hermann Tournament Tuesday.