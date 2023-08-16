Last year, the Washington softball Lady Jays laid out a torrid schedule for themselves, playing 32 regular season games in 41 days.
It would have been 35 games had not three been called off due to weather conditions.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Last year, the Washington softball Lady Jays laid out a torrid schedule for themselves, playing 32 regular season games in 41 days.
It would have been 35 games had not three been called off due to weather conditions.
Get ready to run it back because this year the schedule is nearly identical.
The Lady Jays plan to play in four tournaments again this year, starting with the Sullivan Tournament, Aug. 25-26, to open the regular season. Washington will also return to the Francis Howell, Seckman and Webster Groves Tournaments, all taking place within the first two weeks of September.
“It’s just as frantic as it was last year,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The biggest thing is, we’re going to have a lot of fun this year. We had a tough loss in the final four, but all the girls are ready to get excited and have fun. This is it. There’s no pressure on us and let’s see what can happen because we have a very tough schedule, probably a little bit tougher than last year.”
Young said the Howell Tournament will potentially be an even tougher challenge this year with the addition of another top Oklahoma school to the mix, with Francis Howell coming off a state runner-up finish in Class 5 last fall and with Lafayette bringing back top pitcher Abby Carr.
The Lady Jays bring back a sturdy core of three- and four-year starters. The current group of seniors have helped the team compile an 85-15 record over the past three seasons.
“We have 10 returners from varsity last year,” Young said. “It’s the same squad. It’s great having that leadership out here, mixing in.”
As freshmen, the current senior class helped set a program record winning streak with 18 consecutive wins in 2020, a record that was broken in the 2021 state championship game, which gave Washington its 19th consecutive win.
Rolling over into 2022, that win streak reached 23 before it was broken by Helias Catholic in the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament.
The Lady Jays wrapped up their first week of practice Friday with a scrimmage at The Fields at South Point.
The newly built facility houses two separate fields, one for baseball and one for softball. The baseball facility opened in the spring and now softball will get its turn.
“It’s great having our new field and being able to do a lot more than we were able to do in the past at Lakeview and having our JV work a bit more with our varsity between the amount of space that we have here and the batting cages,” Young said. “That’s a lot different this year, compared to last year. There’s colleges that don’t have something like this. We’re very lucky to have something like we have here.”
The Lady Jays will host both St. Francis Borgia and Timberland at South Point for a preseason jamboree Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m.
Washington plays Timberland at 4 p.m., followed by Borgia against Timberland at 5 p.m. and then Washington against Borgia in the final round at 6 p.m.
The Sullivan Tournament is the official start to the season for the Lady Jays.
The first regular season softball game at South Point will be played Monday, Aug. 28, when Washington hosts Ft. Zumwalt West at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.