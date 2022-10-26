The penultimate stop in Washington’s quest to repeat as Class 4 softball state champions will be against a familiar foe.
Washington (33-3) suffered its first loss of the season to Helias Catholic (27-6) all the way back on the opening weekend of the fall season, Aug. 27, in the finals of the Sullivan Tournament.
The two teams will have a rematch Thursday at noon in the Class 4 state semifinals at Springfield’s Killian Softball Complex.
Helias topped the Lady Jays, 11-3, on the prior occasion, but did so after only seeing Washington pitching ace Taylor Brown for three innings at the end of a hot summer weekend of games. Brown exited that game with a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Helias broke out for nine runs in the outlier inning of that contest, during which six walks were issued by Washington pitchers and cleanup batting designated hitter Kendyll Rackers delivered a grand slam over the center field fence.
Cambri Van Loo was the winning pitcher for Helias over Washington back in August. The Lady Jays got eight hits off her over seven innings and drew one walk. She only struck out one batter.
Since winning the Sullivan Tournament, Helias went on to finish second at Rock Bridge’s Southside Classic in Columbia and defeated Sullivan for seventh place at the Jefferson City Invitational.
Pacific, Troy and Webster Groves are three common opponents the Lady Crusaders and Lady Jays share this season.
Both teams defeated Pacific and Webster Groves. Helias notched a 2-0 win over Troy, which edged Washington in extra innings, 3-2, Sept. 7.
Losses for the Lady Crusaders have come against Fatima, Rock Bridge twice, Ozark, Blair Oaks and Capital City.
Helias is back in Class 4 this season after competing in Class 5 for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Lady Crusaders won the Class 3 state championship in 2019. Freshmen from that team are now the Helias seniors.
Rackers, who homered against the Lady Jays, delivered another long ball against Camdenton in the state quarterfinal round, as did teammate Ava Morris.
Helias, which was seeded second in District 5, knocked off the No. 1 seed, Capital City, 8-1, in the district finals before breaking a 2-2 tie after five inning with Camdenton for a 4-2 quarterfinal victory.
The other side of the bracket also holds another familiar foe for the Lady Jays.
Neighbors to the north, Warrenton (16-8) has also made it to this stage of the competition and will play Kearney (24-8) on another field at the Killian Softball Complex during the same time Washington is playing Helias.
Warrenton eliminated a 2021 Class 4 semifinalist, Incarnate Word Academy, in the quarterfinal round, 2-1.
The Lady Warriors other postseason wins have come against Holt, Ft. Zumwalt East and Parkway North.
Washington owns a 2-0 victory over Warrenton on the Lady Warriors’ home field from Oct. 5.
In that contest, Brown and Lauren Opfer combined to shut out Warrenton on three hits
A solo home run for Brown and an RBI single by Christine Gerling proved enough offense for the Lady Jays to win that outing against Warrenton ace Kylie Witthaus.
Witthaus sports a 15-8 record with a 1.04 earned run average and 307 strikeouts in 155.1 innings pitched.
Kearney and Washington share a pair of common opponents in Troy and Marquette.
Troy defeated Kearney, 7-2, during the September Slam event at Kansas City Liberty.
Kearney defeated Marquette, 8-6.
As previously noted, the Lady Jays fell to Troy in extra innings. Against Marquette, Washington split a Lakeview Park doubleheader Sept. 24.
The Lady Jays won the first outing with Marquette’s Lady Mustangs, 8-5, but fell in the rematch, 4-2.
Marquette has advanced to the state semifinals in Class 5.
The Class 4 third place game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, almost immediately after the conclusion of the two semifinal contests.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Killian Softball Complex’s main stadium.