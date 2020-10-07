The streak continues.
It became a close call after visiting Timberland (9-9) cut the lead to one run in the seventh inning, but Washington (16-4) held on for the 5-4 win at Lakeview Park Monday.
The game was the 16th consecutive win for Lady Jays’ softball, extending the program record.
Taylor Brown was the winning pitcher for the Lady Jays. In five innings, she allowed one run on two hits and one walk while recording 10 strikeouts.
Christine Gerling finished out the win. She threw two innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits and two walks.
After both teams scored in the first inning, it was Gerling who broke the game open with a two-run home run during a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth.
The home run came on the heels of an RBI single by Emma Vodnansky.
Gerling later drove in Vodnansky a second time on a squeeze bunt for a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. That proved to be a very important insurance run.
Vodnansky singled three times in the game, scored three times and drove in a run.
Gerling homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring once.
Maddie Holtmeyer and Brown each singled and walked.
Kelsie Holtmeyer and Lacy Monzyk both reached on walks as well.
Maddie Holtmeyer was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Vodnansky stole twice.
The Lady Jays put down five sacrifice bunts — two by Lexi Lewis and one each by Myla Inman, Allie Huddleston and Maddie Holtmeyer.
Washington hosted Francis Howell North Tuesday in the penultimate game of the GAC Central schedule. The Lady Jays are on the road Wednesday at Pacific, starting at 6 p.m.