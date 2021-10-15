Batting around in each of the first two innings, the Lady Jays rolled to a win in the regular season finale Monday.
Washington (26-5) wrapped up the regular season in the midst of a 12-game winning streak after a 17-1 victory at Union (8-16).
Myla Inman’s grand slam in the first inning broke open the scoring. The Lady Jays finished with eight runs in the first frame.
It was the second home run for Inman in as many weeks after a three-run home run at Lakeview Park last week against Pacific.
“I think Myla’s (homer) was going to go out any way, but it is incredibly windy,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “She’s always hitting well. It’s usually doubles, but she’s been getting under it a little more, and they’re carrying.”
Wind gusts made fly balls an adventure for fielders to track down.
Union answered with one run in the bottom of the first inning after back-to-back walks to the first two Union hitters, Camren Monkman and Fallyn Blankenship, and an error set the Lady ’Cats up with runners at first and third.
A delayed double steal saw Washington catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer throw Blankenship out at second but allowed Monkman to score.
“Cammy Monkman, just being as quick as she is and getting that run across in the first inning, that says a lot about her as a freshman,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said.
The Lady Jays turned the lineup over a second time in the next inning, this time plating nine runs, elevating the score to 17-1.
The game concluded with that score after the end of the third inning.
Lauren Opfer was the winning pitcher. In three innings pitched, she allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
“She might have lost her focus when we went up 8-0, which happens with everyone, but she settled down, and she was ready to go from then on,” King said.
Alizabeth Elbert started for Union in the circle. In two innings, she allowed 17 runs on 14 hits and walked five.
Blankenship fired the final inning for the Lady ’Cats. She struck out two, walked none and allowed one hit.
“We managed to track down a couple fly balls even with the wind,” Poggas said. “That was great. They hit a couple gaps, and we had one that got caught in the wind at second.”
Inman’s dinger was the big hit of the contest. Grace Molitor tripled, and Christine Gerling doubled. The remainder of Washington’s 15 hits went for singles.
Maddie Guevara ended with three hits.
Lacy Monzyk, Gerling, Taylor Brown, Holtmeyer and Molitor all had two hits.
Inman and Lexi Lewis collected one hit apiece.
Emily Bruckerhoff walked twice. Monzyk, Brown and Inman each drew a walk.
Monzyk, Gerling, Elizabeth Reed, Guevara, Lewis, Bruckerhoff and Ella Lause all scored twice for the Lady Jays.
Brown, Inman and Molitor each crossed the plate once.
Lewis was twice hit by pitches.
Guevara stole three bases. Gerling, Lewis, Molitor, Monzyk and Reed each stole once.
Lizzie Quaethem doubled for the Lady ’Cats.
Masy Hulsey singled.
Amy Schreck drew a walk.
Postseason tournaments began Tuesday. Washington, the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2, hosted No. 7 Cor Jesu Tuesday at Lakeview Park. The winner advances to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. semifinal, to be hosted by the higher seed.
Union, the No. 8 seed in Class 4 District 5, played No. 1 Capital City in Tuesday’s first round.
The winner plays either Camdenton or Marshfield in Wednesday’s semifinal.