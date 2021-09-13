The current winning streak for the Washington softball Lady Jays is six.
Washington (8-2, 4-0) extended said streak with a pair of Gateway Athletic Conference Central wins this week.
The Lady Jays first topped Wentzville Liberty (3-3, 1-1) Tuesday at Lakeview Park, 10-0, and then won on the road Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt North (2-7, 0-4), 14-3.
Liberty
Sophomore Taylor Brown blanked the Liberty bats with 13 strikeouts Tuesday. In six innings, she allowed three hits and three walks.
Washington tallied 12 hits at the plate, including doubles from Brown, Emily Bruckerhoff and Lacy Monzyk.
Christine Gerling and Myla Inman both singled twice.
Loren Thurmon, Maddie Guevara, Brown, Monzyk and Bruckerhoff added one single apiece.
Gerling scored two runs. Lexi Lewis, Thurmon, Guevara, Inman, Kendall Nix, Monzyk, Bruckerhoff and Elizabeth Reed each scored once.
Bruckerhoff and Brown each drove in three runs. Guevara and Monzyk both drove in one.
Lewis reached on a walk.
Bruckerhoff, Gerling, Guevara and Lewis all stole a base.
Zumwalt North
Washington tallied at least one run in every inning of Thursday’s road win, scoring twice in the first inning, once in the second, three times in the third, three times in the fourth, three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Zumwalt North briefly held the lead early after a three-run rally in the bottom of the first. However, that was the only scoring the Lady Panthers got to do as Lauren Opfer shut them out the rest of the way.
Gerling started in the circle but did not get a feel for the strike zone and walked the only three batters she faced, two of which scored on an error during the next at-bat.
Opfer struck out seven and allowed just one hit and no walks across her six innings of work.
Bruckerhoff connected with the biggest hit of the game, a two-run home run in the third, for her third blast of the season. She also posted a single and a stolen base in addition to scoring four runs.
Lewis doubled twice, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Monzyk doubled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Brown singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Guevara doubled and scored.
Nix walked twice. Grace Molitor and Opfer each drew a walk.
Reed stole a base.
The Lady Jays ended the week with a makeup game Friday with the defending Class 3 state champions in Sullivan.
Next week, Washington plays at the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown in Webster Groves.