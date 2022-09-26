The Washington girls golf team marked down their fifth consecutive dual victory Wednesday.
The Lady Jays won a road match at Ft. Zumwalt South, 181-198.
While Zumwalt South’s Ava LaPosha carded a 38 to take meet medalist honors on her home course, Washington had a pair of golfers right on her heels.
“Another great round from our top three (Abby Blackwell, Ella Martin, and Molly Buschmann),” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They continue to impress me with their ability to get around the golf course. This week they are doing away from Wolf Hollow which makes it more impressive to me. Their ability at their ages to play these courses less familiar to them has been impressive to watch.”
Blackwell led Washington with a 40, followed closely by Martin’s 41.
Buschmann shot a 49.
Rounding out Washington’s card were Isabella Fitzgerald (51), Lily Nieder (59) and Alli Fournier (68).
Zumwalt South’s Noelle Jackson matched Buschmann in tie for fourth place with 49 strokes.
Other scores for the host team included Maddie Wolf (51), Iris Martin (60), Adrienne Lundstrom (64) and Abby Rush (72).
The Lady Jays will next golf Tuesday in the GAC Championships at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, starting at 8 a.m.
