Led by three individual champions, the wrestling Lady Jays took the bronze Friday.
Washington scored 222.5 points to place third at the Union girls wrestling tournament.
Julia Donnelly (107 pounds), Mia Reed (112) and Allison Meyer (117) each represented Washington as individual champions in their weight classes.
Marshfield topped the team scoreboard with 263 points.
Also in the top five were Branson (230), Northwest (222) and St. Clair (207.5).
Reed pinned all four of her opponents — Cora Skaggs (Eureka, 1:51), Shelby Lundstron (Seckman, 0:53), Sommara Darnell (Branson, 0:54) and Madison Bellinger (Northwest, 3:05).
Meyer won four times by pin against Audrey Declue (St. Clair, 1:59), Gillian Cummins (Farmington, 1:07), Angel Ford (Branson, 0;44) and Cummins a second time (1:02). She also won by medical forfeit over Andrea Karagiannis (Seckman).
Donnelly pinned Josey Alfermann (Union, 0:41), Paityn Basler (Ste. Genevieve, 1:26), Taylor Johnson (St. Clair, 1:40) and Rozalyn Richerson (Marshfield, 3:41). She defeated Avery McCollum of Eureka by technical fall, 15-0.
Kenda Bliss was a runner-up for Washington at 122 pounds. She won her first three matches by pin before advancing with a semifinal decision, 8-2 against Kaitlyn Dorenkamp of Northwest.
Neah Finkbone (Branson) won the 122-pound division with a pin against Bliss in the championship round.
Nina Zimmermann (102 pounds, 3-2 on the day) and Shelby Whitacre (143, 2-3) both finished third in their weight classes.
McKenna Deckelman (127, 3-2) and Loren Thurmon (159, 2-3) both placed fourth.
Lindsay Sprung (132, 2-2) placed fifth and Paytin Welsh (235, 1-3) finished seventh.
The Lady Jays wrestle at home Wednesday in a home dual against GAC Central rival Ft. Zumwalt South at 6 p.m.