The No. 4 Class 6 girls basketball team in the state was a hurdle the Lady Jays could not find a way over Tuesday.
Washington (8-18) concluded the season on the road at Rock Bridge (19-4) in the Class 6 District 8 semifinals, 56-21.
Rock Bridge, the No. 1 seed in the district, hosts No. 3 Hickman (7-15) in the championship game Friday.
Hickman upset No. 2 Battle (10-13) Tuesday, 59-58.
Only Incarnate Word, Kickapoo and Jefferson City are ranked higher than Rock Bridge’s Lady Bruins in the final Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll.
Rock Bridge built a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 34-14 advantage.
The score stood at 54-19 to end the third period.
“I was happy with the way our kids went out and played,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “They throw multiple defensive looks at you and switch defenses constantly as the game progresses. I thought our kids did a really good job of recognizing them and executing our press breaks.”
Second-chance scoring opportunities were one of the advantages enjoyed by the Lady Bruins.
“While both teams had 23 defensive rebounds, we had only three offensive boards compared to their 13,” Light said. “They were able to take advantage of those opportunities and convert them to points. Their size was a factor.”
Grace Landwehr led Washington with six points.
Taylor Brown and Elizabeth Reed tallied four points apiece.
Paige Robinson netted three points.
Joie Heien and Allie Huddleston both ended with two points.
Huddleston had a team-high six rebounds.
Brown and Reed finished with five rebounds and two assists apiece.
Ingrid Figas posted four rebounds and Robinson two. Robinson added one assist.
Emma Briggs, Sara Heggemann, Alayna Royal and Abi Waters each made one rebound.
Heggemann, Reed and Heien each stole once.
“Mizzou-commit Averi Kroenke was a handful,” Light said. “She puts a lot of pressure on your defense. Rock Bridge made 10 3-pointers to make things even tougher.”
Washington graduates six seniors from the team — Heggemann, Heien, Huddleston, Landwehr, Robinson and Avery Street.
“It’s always tough to say goodbye to your seniors,” Light said. “These six girls have been through a lot. They have stuck it out and helped guide the program in a good direction. After the game, it was an emotional locker room. I think the reality that it was the last time this group would ever play together again hit them hard.
“They spent a lot of time in the Rock Bridge gym after the game,” Light said. “They even took a picture with former Rock Bridge and Mizzou star Sophie Cunningham, who plays in the WNBA.”