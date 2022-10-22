In its first team appearance at a state girls golf tournament, the Washington golf Lady Jays brought home fifth place.
The Lady Jays moved from seventh to fifth in the team standings on the second day of the Class 3 state tournament at Columbia Country Club.
“I was extremely proud of our four kids and how they represented themselves, their families, and our school at state this week,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We struggled at times with the weather, struggled at times with our swings, but all four of them turned it around and played a better second nine on Monday, and most of them played a better round all together on Tuesday. A fifth place finish, one out of a state medal, for our first time to state as a team is nothing to hang our heads about.”
The Lady Jays, seventh after one day, trimmed off 22 strokes in their second round Tuesday to move up to fifth place.
Washington, which shot a 409 Monday, finished with a 387 Tuesday for a combined score of 796.
Molly Buschmann was Washington’s top individual performer, posting rounds of 94 on both days to tie for 33rd place with 188 strokes.
Freshman Abby Blackwell finished with 195 strokes to tie for 53rd.
Ella Martin finished just three strokes behind Blackwell at 198 to tie for 56th.
Isabella Fitzgerald rounded out Washington’s tournament, tying for 79th place with 215 strokes.
Fitzgerald improved significantly in Tuesday’s round, following Monday’s 119 with a 96.
“We return three of our state qualifiers, but we will greatly miss Isabella Fitzgerald as our team leader next year,” Fischer said. “Not only did she model all season how a real golfer should handle themselves on the course, she was the model of a student all our kids should mimic as well. Isabella will be greatly missed by our program next year. We are hoping to use our successes from this year to drive us in the offseason to be better individually and as a team next year. Molly, Ella, Abby, and Isabella all have an immense amount of things they should be proud of this year.”
Glendale won the Class 3 state title with 687 strokes, two ahead of runner-up Visitation Academy.
Other team scores in Class 3 included Tolton Catholic (718), St. Dominic (726), Helias Catholic (798), Grain Valley (798), Camdenton (808) and Pembroke Hill (813).
Tolton’s Audrey Rischer was consistent with a round of 77 both days to win the individual championship in Class 3 by one stroke over Mehlville’s Evangelina Brown, 154-155.
Brown was the leader after Monday’s round where she shot a 75.
In the southwest part of the state, St. Francis Borgia senior Lydia Renkemeyer concluded her season in the Class 2 championship round at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Renkemeyer shot a 236 over the two-day tournament on the Bolivar course to tie for 78th place.
After a 125 in Monday’s first round, Renkemeyer shaved 14 strokes off her Tuesday round for a 111.
“The weather for the state tournament at Silo Ridge was absolutely brutal,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “On Monday, the temperatures were better than Tuesday but the wind was blowing hard all day. Lydia didn’t have her best day on the course but she battled as hard as she could with what she had that day. Some days you can’t find your swing and making solid contact feels almost impossible. Monday was one of those days for Lydia. She fought her swing all day but held her round together by putting pretty well. She was very bummed after the round but came back Tuesday and shot much better. She shot a better score on 12 of the 18 holes and hit the ball much better. It was a nice way for her to end an amazing season.”
Pelster noted that Renkemeyer only started playing competitively at the start of her junior year.
“Truly unbelievable, and she deserves all of the credit,” Pelster said. “She worked hard on her game.”
Marshfield’s Marlene Edgeman won the Class 2 individual title with 144 strokes, finishing two ahead of Nevada’s Emree Cameron.
Osage was the Class 2 team champion with a score of 726, winning by a 17-stroke margin over Westminster Christian Academy.