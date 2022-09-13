Washington’s volleyball Lady Jays left without a win in Saturday’s St. Francis Borgia Tournament.
Washington’s volleyball Lady Jays left without a win in Saturday’s St. Francis Borgia Tournament.
The Lady Jays (2-8) fell to the host Lady Knights (3-4), 25-23, 25-17 in the seventh-place match.
In pool play, Washington was defeated by Francis Howell Central (7-1-1), 25-14, 25-22, St. Dominic (4-2), 25-21, 25-18, and Lutheran South (3-3), 25-20, 25-20.
For the event, Alexis Barks led Washington with 15 kills and five blocks. She added two digs.
Jessie Tovo notched 13 kills, 26 digs, three assists and two blocks.
Chloe Holtmeyer and Jillian Huellinghoff made 11 kills apiece.
Huellinghoff ended with 10 digs and three blocks.
Holtmeyer made four digs.
Jora Weaver posted seven kills and five blocks.
Madison Moore added five kills, two blocks and one dig.
Taylor Hoelscher recorded 33 digs, one kill and one assist.
Abigail Gilliatt made 45 assists, 11 digs and one block.
Sydney Harbath contributed 10 digs.
Olivia Zastrow recorded eight assists and one dig.
Washington hosted St. Clair Monday and next plays Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East in a GAC Central matchup at 6 p.m.
