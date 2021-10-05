The Lady Jays’ time in the Hermann Tournament came to an early end Tuesday.
Washington (5-14-3) did not advance from pool play in the event this year after dropping five of the team’s six sets.
The Lady Jays fell twice in extra points to New Haven (8-8-3), 27-25, 28-26, split with Gateway Legacy Christian (5-2-1), 25-16, 20-25, and were swept by pool winner Hermann (13-3), 25-12, 25-13.
Hermann and Gateway Legacy advanced from the pool to the semifinals along with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific.
New Haven advanced to the consolation match against Owensville.
Chloe Holtmeyer and Jessie Tovo tied for the Lady Jays’ kills lead with 13 apiece.
Tovo added 24 digs and two blocks.
Holtmeyer picked up six digs.
Alexis Barks posted 12 kills with six blocks, six digs and one ace.
Jillian Huellinghoff ended with six kills, 18 digs, two blocks, two aces and one assist.
Emma Briggs recorded five kills, two assists, two digs and two aces.
Ella Kroeter made three kills and four digs.
Jora Weaver contributed three kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace.
Abigail Gilliatt notched 48 assists, nine digs, one kill and one block.
Sophie Nieder recorded 41 digs with three assists and two aces.
Gracie Meyer made 19 digs.
Washington’s next contest is a home match Monday against Hermann at 6 p.m.