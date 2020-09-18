Teeing off Friday morning, the Lady Jays finished eighth at the Troy Girls Golf Invitational at Woods Fort Golf Course.
Francis Howell won the event with a team score of 350 strokes, four ahead of the runner-up Timberland at 354.
Timberland’s Gabby Rettinghaus was the individual champion, finishing three above par with 75 strokes.
Mia Lanemann shot a 101 to edge teammate Grace Bryson for the team lead by one stroke.
Lanemann tied for 32nd place with four other golfers. Bryon finished in 37th place.
Emily Molitor (38th, 105), Isabella Fitzgerald (41st, 108) and Joie Heien (45th, 112) also represented the Lady Jays.
Washington played Monday in the Franklin County Cup and hosted conference rivals Wentzville Liberty and Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday.
The Lady Jays next play at St. Clair’s Lady Bulldog Invitational this coming Monday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, starting at 9 a.m.