The Washington basketball Lady Jays defended their perch Monday.
As the No. 1 seed in the eighth annual Washington Tournament, the Lady Jays (9-7) held off the challenge of the No. 8 seed, Waynesville (2-11), 48-47, in the first round of play.
Despite an unflattering record, Waynesville is led by one of the better players in the tournament, 6-1 sophomore Breona Hurd, who led the Lady Tigers with 29 points in the contest.
“We told (our girls) ‘I think we’re the better team. They have the better overall player, but I think we’re the better overall team and we’ve just got to play like it,’” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “They’ve got a legit D-1 kid.”
Hurd and senior teammate Brielle Garcia cut down on passing lanes in the paint and made it tough on the Washington offense in the first half. As a result, Waynesville led, 12-5, after one quarter and 19-13 at the half.
Washington gradually gained momentum and ended the third quarter with a 33-30 lead.
“I think it started in the second quarter a bit and we got our energy back,” Light said. “We just kept the energy level up and some kids really stepped up for us. We’re playing without two starters (Olivia Reed and Gabby Lindemann).”
Elizabeth Reed posted 18 points to lead the Lady Jays, including three triples.
Ingrid Figas posted 11 points and made it a double-double with her rebounding.
“She just cut loose and I’ve got her for 11 rebounds,” Light said. “She made shots, deflected passes and willed victory for us. She willed victory and the other kids followed her.”
Cierra Murrell stepped up in the absence of Lindemann in the post, netting nine points off the bench.
“She’s played some here and there, but she made some big contributions for us,” Light said. “We see here as a kid that’s really going to contribute as the year goes, so that was pretty good.”
Taylor Brown finished with seven points.
Abi Waters scored three.
Waynesville’s scoring was concentrated on just three players.
Behind Hurd, Garcia netted 15 points and McKinna Brown scored three.
Hurd’s 29-point effort ranks tied for sixth all time in the tournament’s history in a single game, matching Kayla Nelson’s 29-point night for Warrenton against Lutheran South in 2018 and Brooke Smith’s output, also for Warrenton, against Pacific in 2020.
Hurd already held the fourth best single-game mark in the tournament, having scored 31 against Francis Howell Central last year.
Waynesville scored 11 of the game’s final 15 points, but Washington did enough in the final minutes to hold off the surge.
The Lady Jays advance to play Ursuline Academy Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. Ursuline, the No. 5 seed, knocked off Lutheran South Monday, 54-45, and recently won the Duchesne Holiday Tournament.