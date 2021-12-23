Play all night for a win.
It nearly came to that Monday in the final home game of 2021 for the Washington basketball Lady Jays (4-4), winners in two overtime periods over Sullivan (3-6), 50-48.
It was the second overtime win for the Lady Jays in 10 days. The team also topped Francis Howell North in an extra period Dec. 10.
“That was a fun one,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “It’s always more fun when you win, of course. That was quite a game.”
The Lady Jays ended the first quarter ahead, 9-8, and went into halftime with a 24-18 lead.
The score stood at 35-25 after three periods, but Sullivan battled back in the fourth quarter, holding Washington to three points in the final period to end regulation tied at 38.
“Our kids really persevered to get through that, and it was a tough one,” Light said. “We were fortunate that we came out on top. We had some kids make some nice plays. You could feel (in the fourth quarter, Sullivan) had some momentum. Luckily, we got to go to overtime.”
The Lady Eagles actually pulled ahead, 38-37, with two minutes to play in regulation. A Taylor Brown free throw with 1:26 to go tied it back up.
Defenses then clamped down on opportunities to hold for the last shot before Washington forced a turnover and called timeout in the waning seconds, setting up an in-bounds pass from the far baseline to Gabby Lindemann at halfcourt for a buzzer beater that rolled off the back of the rim and out.
It remained a defensive struggle in the first overtime period. After an early score on each end added two points apiece, it was more scrambling for possession and neither team was able to put through the go-ahead score.
Things changed in the sixth period as Brown netted a three on the opening possession for the Lady Jays.
Sullivan got a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one before Elizabeth Reed put it back at three with a layup. After another Sullivan free throw, Reed connected for three to push the Washington lead to five.
Still, Sullivan would not let that be the end of it, coming back to tie things at 48. However, a bonus foul on Reed as she drove the ball across halfcourt gave her a one-and-one opportunity and she made both baskets.
That proved to be the difference. Sullivan took a shot to tie in the waning seconds that was no good.
An offensive rebound by Molly Lohden seemingly gave the Lady Eagles one last chance at the buzzer, but officials ruled that Lohden didn’t get the tying shot off in time and waved it off as the ball dropped through the net.
“Taylor hits that three right off the bat and that was huge,” Light said. “Both teams battled and played so hard. It came down to the end and I was watching. That buzzer went off before she let that shot go, but that was about as close as you could get.”
Washington finished the game without two starters who had fouled out.
Elizabeth Reed ended with 27 points on the night, including four triples.
Brown finished with eight points.
Abi Waters scored six, Lindemann four, Olivia Reed three and Emma Briggs two.
Dakayla McClain’s 14 points were tops for the Lady Eagles.
Abby Peterson also hit double figures with 11 points.
Lohden added nine points, Kylee McReynolds seven, Hayli Venable five and DaPhane Polanowski two.
Washington still has one game left to play in 2021, on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt South in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play, starting at 5:30 p.m.