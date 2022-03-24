Saturday’s meeting between a pair of Franklin County teams determined the tournament champion.
Playing at Warrenton’s Girls Soccer Classic, Washington completed a 3-0 run at the tournament for the third season in a row. The Lady Jays’ final opponent, St. Clair (2-1) gave them the best run for their money before Washington came away with a 4-3 win.
“Overall it was a successful weekend for us in Warrenton,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We were able to play many players all weekend, most with little or no varsity experience, and all of them were able to help us out in some way.”
St. Clair ultimately finished in second place, matching Warrenton’s tournament record.
“It was nice to get on a field and play somebody besides ourselves,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have a lot of things to clean up and work on. I was proud of our effort to start the season 2-1 and get second place at the tournament.”
In other games, Washington defeated Fulton (0-3), 8-0, and Warrenton (2-1), 6-0.
St. Clair posted wins over Sullivan (1-2), 1-0, and the St. Louis Patriettes (1-2), 2-1.
St. Clair struck the first blow against Washington midway through the first half, but the Lady Jays were able to get an immediate equalizer on the next possession with a penalty kick.
Washington tallied two more goals late in the period to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
The Lady Bulldogs struck twice in the second half to equalize at 3-3. Kennedy Travis scored the equalizer on a corner kick from Izzy Tiepelman.
Washington struck back to break the tie and net the game-winning goal.
“Izzy played a perfect corner to Kennedy, who headed it into the back post upper 90,” Isgrig said. “This was our best goal of the weekend. A tie didn’t do us any good because Washington had all the tiebreakers, so we tried to push forward and gave up the game winner.
“I loved the way our girls competed in the Washington game and never quit,” he said. “[Washington] is a really good team, well-coached and play hard and physical. This type of game will help us throughout the season to help us get better.”
Avery Lanemann and Madison Moore each netted a brace for the Lady Jays.
Sadie Miller notched two assists.
“Avery Lanemann, Madison Moore, Addison Vodnansky, and Presley Kiser were solid in all three games,” Fischer said. “We came out with many positives, and we were able to see some things we need to work on and clean up a little.”
Travis, who broke the program scoring record for St. Clair last season, scored a brace in the contest.
Tiepelman added a goal and also was credited with an assist.
Audrey Declue also picked up an assist for the Lady Bulldogs.
In the goalkeepers’ battle, Washington’s Nora Mendoza recorded one save while St. Clair’s Joey Jesionowski made six stops.
Washington next plays Wednesday in its home opener against Pacific at 6:45 p.m.
St. Clair hosted Union Monday in Four Rivers Conference play. The Lady Bulldogs match up with Owensville on the road Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.