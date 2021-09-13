The score could not have been much tighter inside the gym at Pacific High School Tuesday night.
The Washington volleyball Lady Jays (1-2) and host Lady Indians (3-3-1) battled all the way to extra points in the fifth set.
Washington was able to take the final two points of the night to secure the win, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14.
No set was decided by more than five points.
“We showed a lot of heart and determination during that win, and I’m proud of the girls for staying aggressive and trusting in each other throughout the match,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Ingrid Figas was an exceptional leader for us. Her communication and leadership skills were vital to our success.”
Pacific held Washington within reach all night, winning alternating sets and battling back from behind in the fifth set to draw even at 14-14 and force the match to an extra point.
“It was very nail-biting,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “The entire game was point-for-point, ups and downs, fighting to get back to the win. I thought the girls played amazing. They’re a solid team, really strong on defense and attacking and a bigger school than us. I’m glad the girls stuck with it and fought for everything.”
Chloe Holtmeyer and Jillian Huellinghoff both put down 12 kills to tie for the team lead for the Lady Jays.
Jessie Tovo also hit double digits with 10 kills.
“Offensively, we had a well-balanced attack,” Moritz said. “Our setters, Abigail Gilliatt and Taylor Hoelscher, did a nice job running the offense and together tallied 41 assists. Our pin attackers, Jillian Huellinghoff, Chloe Holtmeyer, and Jessie Tovo, combined for a lot of kills and hit at a high percentage.”
Figas posted eight kills, Jora Weaver five, Alexis Barks four, Sophie Nieder two and Gracie Meyer one.
Pacific’s full statistics were not available at print deadline.
“Brenna (Moore) stepped in for us in the middle for a girl with a dislocated shoulder,” Brammeier said. “I thought she did really well in that spot and is someone we could potentially look at for one of our middles in the future. Caroline (Tomlinson) came out with 14 kills. She’s a freshman. We have five of them that play, and each one of them is a contribution to the team.”
Barks posted six blocks for Washington. Weaver blocked five and Holtmeyer three. Figas, Huellinghoff and Tovo each blocked two.
Hoelscher passed out 24 assists, followed by Gilliatt with 23.
The Lady Jays served 10 aces — four for Meyer, three for Holtmeyer, two for Nieder and one for Figas.
Meyer turned in 22 digs wearing the libero jersey. Nieder made 20 digs.
“Defensively, Sophie Nieder and Gracie Meyer made a lot of great plays to keep rallies going,” Moritz said. “Our blockers really helped our defense. Our middles did a nice job closing the block and staying strong at the net.”
Other dig totals included Hoelscher with 16, Figas with 10, Gilliatt with eight, Tovo with eight, Holtmeyer with four, Huellinghoff with two and Barks with one.
Pacific players did not take a seat during the game, instead reserving the team bench for the 13 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan during the Kabul airport attack in late August. A flag was placed on each bench seat.
“A bunch of the parents have either served or have family members that serve,” Brammeier said. “For our community, it’s a big thing. It’s a big thing for our parents, and I know they’re all proud of the girls for wanting to do it. They saw other teams did it and were inspired to do it as well.”
Washington finished out the week with a home game Wednesday against Francis Howell Central and a GAC Central game on the road Thursday at Francis Howell North.
The Lady Jays are playing at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Invitational Tournament Saturday.
Pacific hosts Gateway Monday at 6:15 p.m.