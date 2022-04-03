A rebound and a discounted penalty kick made the difference Tuesday.
Washington (4-0, 1-0) needed both plays to go their way in order to score a 1-0 girls soccer victory against Ft. Zumwalt East (0-4, 0-1) in a game that was both Washington’s home opener and the start of GAC Central play.
The Lady Jays have started the season on a 4-0 run with three shutouts.
“I felt like we played great team soccer last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Everyone who stepped onto the field was able contribute in many ways. We had about half our team playing in new positions due to injuries and other things that have come up, but I thought we were able to remain focused on the task at hand and play good soccer at times. We have a few things we know we need to improve on, but I believe these girls are willing to put the mental effort into improving.”
The teams played to a 0-0 halftime score.
Eight minutes into the second period, Ft. Zumwalt East was awarded a crucial opportunity on a penalty kick.
Kennedy Schneider appeared to make good on the opportunity, but the play was waived off as the apparent whistle to start the play had come from the sideline official, who was issuing a yellow card to the Washington bench, rather than from the official in the box.
So, Schneider and Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza lined up for the penalty kick a second time and Mendoza made the save on the kick that counted.
Eleven minutes later, Washington scored the game’s only goal.
Washington was awarded a free kick near the sideline approximately five yards beyond the box.
Maddie Grimes played it directly to the goal where Zumwalt East keeper Meghan Quinones made one of her four saves in the game. However, Quinones fell backward on the play as she deflected the ball directly to Washington’s Madison Moore, who buried it in the back of the net off the rebound.
“Maddie Grimes played a wonderful ball into the box and Madison Moore was able to have a very nice finish,” Fischer said.
Grimes was credited with an assist.
Washington played another league game Thursday against Francis Howell North. The Lady Jays continue league play next Tuesday at Wenzville Liberty at 6:30 p.m.