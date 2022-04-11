Sometimes, a shock can be a good thing.
The Washington girls soccer Lady Jays shocked Head Coach Adam Fischer Thursday, but stunned GAC Central rival Ft. Zumwalt North in O’Fallon, 1-0 (4-3) on penalty kicks.
“To understand how well we played this evening we need to go back to Tuesday night,” Fischer said. “We didn’t play well that night. (Wentzville) Liberty took it to us in the first half and beat us 5-0. FZN has beaten Liberty this year already as well.”
Washington improved to 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the conference.
Ft. Zumwalt North dropped to 3-2 overall, 3-2 in the league.
Scoring during the penalty kicks were Abi Waters, Presley Kiser, Jersey Tinsley and Addison Vodnansky.
Fischer said the Lady Jays played a tidy defensive game and limited Ft. Zumwalt North’s chances.
“Our girls played with confidence and handled the physicality of this game very well,” Fischer said. “Our defense (Waters, Brooke Owens, Brianna Hellmann Sainz, Maddie Grimes and Tinsley) played very well and limited any great chances for North. When they had a chance, Nora Mendoza was phenomenal in net. She really bounced back from a tough night on Tuesday.”
Fischer said Washington generated chances of its own.
“Avery Lanemann, Maci Rohlfing, Kiser, Vodnansky, Madison Moore and Sadie Miller played well throughout the middle of the field for us and really put together some great offensive chances when we needed them,” Fischer said.
“Our coaching staff is incredibly proud of how the kids competed with confidence this evening.”