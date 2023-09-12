All points came up Washington at Phoenix Park Thursday.
Washington (2-2) defeated St. Charles (0-4), 9-0, in girls tennis play.
In the three Varsity Gold doubles matches, Washington did not concede a single ball, winning all three matchups by 8-0 tallies.
“After making it to state last year, St. Charles is rebuilding this season with a smaller team,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “Washington had strong performances throughout the lineup.”
Evie Bryson and Madison Stecko topped Airianna Ward and Brooke Pheasant.
June Steinman and Elliana Weiler defeated Matalyn Basler and Amber Pratt.
Kate Hill and Ava Craven also blanked an unidentified St. Charles tandem.
In singles play, Bryson defeated Ward, 6-0, 6-0.
Steinman earned a win over Basler, 6-2, 6-1.
Stecko topped Isabelle Eaton, 6-0, 6-0.
Weiler took the win over Caitlyn Buchholtz, 6-1, 6-2.
Vivien Grant shut out Pratt, 6-0, 6-0.
Liz Davis won over Pheasant, 6-1, 6-2.
In Varsity Silver play, rather than two singles and two doubles matches, the teams played three doubles matches with the following results:
• Washington’s Caroline Heimos and Ava Wardwell won over Kaylen Aubin and Madalynn Orosco, 8-0.
• Washington’s Ava Bryant and Brynne Pearcy defeated Aubin and Orosco, 6-0.
• Washington’s Hope Jett and Wardwell defeated Pheasant and Buchholtz, 5-1.
Washington is playing at the Troy Tournament Saturday.
