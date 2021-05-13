The home cooking from their own track was beneficial for the Wentzville Liberty Lady Eagles.
Liberty scored 170 points to finish first in the girls team standings Friday at the Gateway Athletic Conference Central championships in Lake St. Louis. Washington’s Lady Jays placed second with 153 points.
The Washington boys scored 84 points to finish fourth.
Ft. Zumwalt North scored 140 points to win the boys title. Other boys team scores included Liberty (136.5), Ft. Zuwmalt East (97.5), Ft. Zumwalt South (76) and Francis Howell North (44).
Rounding out the girls scores were Zumwalt South (122), Zumwalt North (54), Zumwalt East (46) and Francis Howell North (31).
Washington’s teams were led by seven individual event winners.
Five of those wins came in field events as Ella Kroeter placed first in the girls pole vault (2.74 meters), Ingrid Figas first in the girls long jump (4.9), Morgan Gratza first in the girls javelin (34.87), Clyde Hendrix first in the boys javelin (45.51) and Conner Maher first in the boys triple jump (12.68).
Heights and distances were measured in meters as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
On the track, Figas won another event, the 100-meter high hurdles, in 15.55. Mia Reed also won the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:03.35.
Washington’s individual runners-up included Kaitlyn Frankenberg in the girls discus (28.1), Travis Bieg in the boys pole vault (3.66), Reed in the girls 400-meter dash (1:01.08), Maher in the boys 400-meter dash (49.85), Julia Donnelly in the girls 3,200-meter run (11:47.04).
Washington additionally placed second in the boys 800-meter relay (1:32.96) with the team of Kaleb Briggs, Maher, Timmy Boehlein and Hayden Thiemmann and in the girls 1,600-meter relay (4:19.8) with the team of Figas, Emma Duncan, Kelsee Crego and Reed.
Gratza recorded a third-place finish in the girls long jump (4.81), as did Maddie Guevara in both the girls shot put (8.47) and javelin (30.2), Figas in the girls 300-meter intermediate hurdles (49.31), Reed in the girls 800-meter run (2:27.83) and Boehlein in the boys 100-meter dash (11.29).
Duncan, Donnelly, Lilly Nix and Lindsay Sprung took third in the girls 3,200-meter relay (10:43.32).
Boehlein teammed with Ethan Bliss, Briggs and Maher to finish third in the boys 1,600-meter relay (3:32.77).
Finishing fourth were Avery Johnson in the girls triple jump (8.89), Guevara in the girls discus (24.77), Kaleb Burr in the boys shot put (12.61), Brandon Bergner in the boys javelin (37.45), Gratza in the girls 100-meter high hurdles (17.08), Thiemann in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (17.29), Donnelly in the girls1,600-meter run (2:29.85) and Boehlein in the boys 200-meter dash (23.13).
The team of Sean Barry, Bliss, Lucas Yates and Ben Scheperle took fourth place in the boys 3,200-meter relay (9:17.48).
Crego, Ava Kauffeld, Kroeter and Sprung placed fourth in the girls 800-meter relay (1:59.19).
Crego, Johnson, Kroeter and Sprung also finished fourth in the girls 400-meter relay (55.34)
Fifth-place finishers included Gratza in the girls high jump (1.47), Hendrix in the boys high jump (1.62), Briggs in the boys triple jump (10.95) and Burr in the boys discus (36.85).
Washington will return to Wentzville Liberty Saturday for the Class 5 District 3 meet.