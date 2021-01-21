A run of 13 consecutive duals wins ended for the Lady Jays Saturday.
Washington went 4-1 in Hillsboro’s duals tournament to finish second, 68-7, against the champion, Lebanon.
In prior duals at the tournament, Washington defeated De Soto, 66-18, Eureka, 42-36, Ft. Zumwalt North, 48-33, and St. Clair, 60-18.
Washington had two undefeated wrestlers at the event, Mia Reed (112 pounds) and Allison Meyer (117). Reed and Meyer also happened to be the only Lady Jays to record wins against Lebanon.
In the championship dual, Reed won a 12-4 major decision over Adeline Cottongim. In previous matches she pinned Cora Skaggs (Eureka, 1:52), Kayla Hobday (Zumwalt North, 1:11) and Andrea Penovich (St. Clair, 1:07). She was unopposed by De Soto.
Meyer finished with a 9-4 decision victory against Lebanon’s Kaylyn Rogers in the championship round. In other matches, she pinned Isabella Hartwell (De Soto, 0:15), Shae Northrup (Zumwalt North, 1:14) and Lili Vernon (St. Clair, 0:26). Meyer won by forfeit against Eureka.
Kendra Bliss (122), McKenna Deckelman (127), and Lindsay Sprung (132) all posted 4-1 records at the tournament, suffering their only losses in the championship dual.
Julia Donnelly (107), Shelby Whitacre (151) and Loren Thurmon (159) were all 3-2.
Nina Zimmermann (102), Annelise Obermark (137) and Paytin Welsh (235) all won two matches with three losses.
Kaylie Rieger (174) posted one win with four losses.
Washington is scheduled to host Ft. Zumwalt North and Wentzville Liberty in a GAC triangular meet Wednesday at 5 p.m.