In four sets Wednesday, the Washington volleyball Lady Jays earned their first victory of the season.
Washington (1-2) won on the road at Owensville (1-1), 25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9.
“It was a nice all-around team win last night,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Our serve and serve receive were very good. We had 16 aces.”
Gracie Meyer led the servers with five aces and picked up 14 digs.
“Gracie Meyer’s serves were aggressive,” Moritz said. “She led the team with five aces and went on two long serving runs with reliable, hard serves. Sydney Harbath, Taylor Hoelscher, and Gracie Meyer led our serve receive and were able to have consistent passes so we could run our offense.”
Hoelscher served four aces and recorded three digs.
Jessie Tovo paced the attack with 13 kills, adding eight digs, one block and one ace.
Alexis Barks returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game at North Point due to illness. She recorded nine kills and two aces.
Chloe Holtmeyer terminated nine kills, made three digs and served one ace.
Jora Weaver recorded five kills and four blocks.
Jillian Huellinghoff ended with three kills, four digs and two blocks.
Meredith Duncan finished off two kills and made one dig.
Abigail Gilliatt posted 38 assists, served three aces and made two digs.
Harbath picked up seven digs.
“Overall, I’m proud of how the girls played together and were persistent during long rallies,” Moritz said.
Washington opened GAC Central play Thursday against Holt. The Lady Jays are home Tuesday to play Pacific at 6 p.m.
The Lady Jays play in the Borgia Tournament Sept. 10.
