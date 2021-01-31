Winning five of the six contested matches, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays raced past Union Tuesday, 57-18.
The victory was the 20th of the season for the Lady Jays.
“Our girls continued to dominate their competition,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “That pushed their mark to 20-4, which is a school best for dual meets for boys or girls programs at Washington. They continue to get better each match and we are excited to compete next week at districts. In duals like last night, it’s a big example of how there always are levels to this sport and I think we proved at this time we are at a pretty high level. We got right back to the room and are already working out the mistakes that we made in the matches, win or lose.”
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer felt his team had highlights.
“Our girls team got some good matches,” Cranmer said. “Washington is very tough and has some high state medalists at some weights, so we were just outmatched, but we learned and are getting better.”
Overall, Washington won 10 matches in the event, which was held in Union High School’s old gym.
In contested matches:
• Washington’s Mia Reed (112) pinned Brianna Keiser in 0:42;
• Washington’s Allison Meyer (117) pinned Lillie Zimmermann in 3:19;
• Washington’s Kendra Bliss (122) pinned Kylee Mobley in 0:42;
• Washington’s Lindsay Sprung (132) won a 5-2 decision over Grace Straatmann;
• Washington’s Annalise Obermark (137) pinned Alexis Lopez in 0:32; and
• Union’s Gianna Schreck (151) pinned Shelby Whitacre in 0:37.
Washington’s Kaylie Rieger (195), Nina Zimmerman (102), Julia Donnelly (107), McKenna Deckelman (127) and Loren Thurmon (159) were unopposed.
Union’s Jaiden Powell (174) also won by forfeit.