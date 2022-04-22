The Lady Jays may have finished tied for second in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central on the court this season, but they led the conference in the classroom.
Sixteen members of Washington’s girls basketball team received all-academic honors this winter. Ft. Zumwalt East had the second-most academic honorees with 13.
Senior Ingrid Figas was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship award honoree.
Others awarded for sportsmanship included Francis Howell North’s Kendra Swope, Wentzville Liberty’s Ally Schiepp, Ft. Zumwalt East’s Paige Morgan, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Mackenzie Darrah and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Alyssa Sarver.
Washington’s all-academic honorees include:
• Olivia Reed.
• Elizabeth Reed.
• Kendall Nix.
• Ingrid Figas.
• Alayna Royal.
• Emma Briggs.
• Abi Waters.
• Gabby Lindemann.
• Sydney Harbath.
• Jillian Huellinghoff.
• Christine Gerling.
• Kelsee Crego.
• Payton Voss.
• Emily McCormack.
• Kelsey Brueggemann.
• Taylor Brown.