Everyone is looking up at Ft. Zumwalt South in the GAC Central girls basketball chase.
While the 5-0 Lady Bulldogs hold a firm lead, the Ft. Zumwalt East Lady Lions (8-4, 1-1) took the first step toward trying to catch up Tuesday, winning at Washington (3-10, 1-3), 69-43.
Zumwalt East opened up an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, growing that advantage to 39-27 at halftime and 54-33 at the end of the third period.
“I thought our kids played really hard against Zumwalt East,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Our kids always play hard. East is one of the most talented teams in the St. Louis area with a large school top 10 ranking. They are so athletic and skilled. They present a lot of problems.
On senior night, it was a freshman who led Washington in scoring as Elizabeth Reed netted the team high of nine points.
Also scoring were Grace Landwehr (eight points), Sara Heggemann (six), Joie Heien (six), Taylor Brown (four), Ingrid Figas (four), Allie Huddleston (two), Paige Robinson (two) and Avery Street (two).
The Lady Lions had three players hit double digits, led by a pair of 16-point games by Yasmine Edmonson and Tyliah Williams.
Cheyenne Green notched 11 points.
Other scorers for Zumwalt East included Jaelyn Head (nine points), Aaliyah Liddell (five), Hailey Morgan (four), Megan Alberts (three), Lauren Williams (three) and Carlie Albers (two).
Washington played another conference game Friday at Ft. Zumwalt North. The Lady Jays host the Seventh Annual Washington Tournament next week, playing Warrenton in the first round Monday at 5:30 p.m.