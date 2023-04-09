The search for a league win continues for the Lady Jays on the soccer pitch.
Washington (4-3, 0-3) fell to a league opponent for the third game in a row Tuesday in a 5-1 contest at Ft. Zumwalt East (2-5, 1-3).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The search for a league win continues for the Lady Jays on the soccer pitch.
Washington (4-3, 0-3) fell to a league opponent for the third game in a row Tuesday in a 5-1 contest at Ft. Zumwalt East (2-5, 1-3).
“I really don’t have many positive comments about our performance last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We did not have many kids play well and we were outplayed in all aspects of the game. We are in a little funk at the moment, and I know it is something we can fix, we just need the kids to put the mental and physical effort into fixing it.”
The Lady Jays tallied their only score in the first half with Addison Vodnansky getting the goal unassisted.
Washington trailed 2-1 at the half.
Zumwalt East got scores from five different sources as Mackenzie Hayes, Ashley Klaus, Haley Kocher, Hailey Morgan and Caitlyn Schmidt all netted a goal.
Kocher and Morgan were credited with two assists apiece.
Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza made 17 saves.
Lexi Savage stopped six shots between the pipes for the host Lady Lions.
Washington continued its GAC Central road trip Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt South. The Lady Jays return home Tuesday to play Ft. Zumwalt North at 6:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.