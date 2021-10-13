The GAC Central continues to be unkind to the Washington Lady Jays this season.
Tuesday, Washington (5-17-3) dropped to 0-5 in league play with a three-set loss on the road at Wentzville Liberty (10-3-3, 5-1), 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.
The Lady Jays then fell to 0-6 Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt East (14-9, 2-5) in five sets. Full set scores were not available at print deadline. The Lady Lions won the fifth and deciding set, 15-8.
Liberty
Jessie Tovo led Washington Tuesday with six kills and one assist.
Alexis Barks notched five kills and two blocks.
Ella Kroeter made four kills and one block.
Jora Weaver recorded three kills and three blocks.
Chloe Holtmeyer put down two kills.
Emma Briggs posted one kill and one block.
Sophie Nieder made one kill.
Abigail Gilliatt finished with 19 assists and one block.
Dig totals included Nieder (19), Tovo (14), Gilliatt (11), Gracie Meyer (six), Jillian Huellinghoff (six), Barks (five), Holtmeyer (four), Kroeter (two) and Weaver (two).
Washington next plays Monday at Sullivan, starting at 6:30 p.m.