Both teams had a chance to win it in overtime.
Only Ft. Zumwalt North (4-3, 4-2) made good on the opportunity, winning at Washington (4-5, 0-5) Tuesday, 1-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:35 am
Both teams had a chance to win it in overtime.
Only Ft. Zumwalt North (4-3, 4-2) made good on the opportunity, winning at Washington (4-5, 0-5) Tuesday, 1-0.
“Overall, the last week or so we have started to see better moments, and more moments of consistency within the team,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Presley Kiser, Ellie Sneed, and Jersey Tinsley have all really started to play well. With that said, a few lineup adjustments and adding Maddie Grimes to the back line with her relentless effort and constant communication has really made a difference for us. We are still struggling in some aspects of the game, but the kids will keep working to improve and we have faith they will put it all together soon.”
Ella Rosenberg netted the game’s only score five minutes into the extra period, assisted by Gabby Starman.
Rosenberg, unguarded at the top of the 18-yard box, received the pass and immediately attacked the far post with the ball sneaking in just in front of the outstretched diving arm of Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza.
Washington had chance just 30 seconds prior to the deciding goal on a through ball passed into the box, but Zumwalt North goalkeeper Sophia Kriegesmann aggressively came charging out of the net to stop the opportunity at the football goal line.
Kriegesmann, who collected four saves in the contest, also denied a key Washington opportunity in the second minute of overtime as she wrangled a long free kick passed into the box before a Washington player could get a touch on it.
“Fort Zumwalt North has played the first stretch of our conference schedule very well, and I felt like we really played well against them last night,” Fischer said. “We had a little bit of a mental lapse on their goal in OT, but that can be fixed. We completed well, we fought hard, and played some really good soccer at times against North last night. Our conference is brutal, and I think we will make some more strides the second time through our conference starting tomorrow at Holt.”
Washington played another conference matchup Thursday at Holt and returns to Scanlan Stadium Monday to host Owensville at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.