It was almost statistically impossible to have a better start to the season than the Washington girls soccer Lady Jays.
Washington (3-0) swept its way through the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic with three consecutive 8-0 victories against Fulton (0-3), Warrenton (1-2) and St. Clair (2-1).
The Lady Jays hoisted the championship trophy at the Warrenton Tournament for the fourth time in a row. Washington won the tournament in 2019, 2021 and 2022 as well. The tournament was not held in 2020.
MSHSAA finalizes soccer games after an eight-goal lead is reached in the second half, regardless of time remaining.
“Overall, it was a great opening three games for the season for the Blue Jays,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We were able to score 24 goals, with eight different players finding the back of the net. Our defense, led by sophomore Jersey Tinsley and freshmen Ellie Sneed, along with Nora Mendoza in goal, were phenomenal all weekend as well.”
Mendoza went untested in 147 minutes between the pipes between the three games and recorded three shutouts.
Pyper Kiser played 15 minutes at goalkeeper against Fulton to record a share of that shutout.
Junior Avery Lanemann and freshman Sammy Williams tied for the weekend lead in goals with five apiece.
Williams, who netted braces against both Fulton and Warrenton, also recorded four assists for a team high 14 points overall in the tournament.
Lanemann notched a brace against Fulton and scored the first two goals of the St. Clair match.
Following those goals, one which was scored in the second minute and the other in the 16th, St. Clair’s defense knuckled down and did not concede the third goal until three minutes remaining in the half.
“We played pretty competitively in the first half after a quick goal but let up right before halftime,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They are a really good team and a tough game like this early is going to help us in the long run. They play fast and attack you from a lot of different ways. Games like these will help us defensively as we go forward.”
Isgrig’s Lady Bulldogs finished second in the tournament.
Washington gained eight points in the tournament from Addison Vodnansky, who netted three goals and made two assists.
Maddie Grimes and Kloey O’Connell contributed seven points apiece.
Grimes scored two goals and made three assists.
O’Connell recorded three goals and one assist.
Susie Heggemann posted two goals and two assists to end with six points.
Presley Kiser made one goal and three assists for five points.
Karisa Latcher added two goals.
Sneed recorded an assist.
“Sammy Williams, Avery Lanemann, Susie Heggemann, Kloey O’Connell, Maddie Grimes, and a few others also had phenomenal games,” Fischer said. “There were so many contributions throughout the weekend that I could not even begin to name them all. Every player that touched the field this weekend for us contributed the way we needed them to.”
Washington plays its home opener Wednesday as the Lady Jays host Father Tolton Catholic at 5:45 p.m.