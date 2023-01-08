Nine duals challengers have fallen to the Washington wrestling Lady Jays this winter.
None thus far have been able to get the win. The Lady Jays hit 9-0 on the season Wednesday, winning both matchups in a home tri-meet over Warrenton, 72-3, and North County, 69-6.
Warrenton brought just one female wrestler to the meet. Madisen Nash (145 pounds) was able to score a 1-0 decision over Washington’s Kristin Sprung to gather the three team points for the Lady Warriors.
North County brought four wrestlers for the girls duals.
Washington won three of the contested matches, two by pin and one by decision.
Kendra Bliss (125) pinned Addy Goggin (0:34) and Bri James (140) defeated Jayden Pendleton (3:14) to give the Lady Jays six team points apiece.
Stella Secor (130) gained the decision for the Lady Jays, edging out Memory Raker, 6-5.
Alice Littrell picked up six team points for North County by pinning Lindsey Mueller (1:36) in the 100-pound matchup.
Nina Zimmermann (105), Keira Soos (110), Julia Donnelly (115), Ava Griffey (120), Annelise Obermark (135), Maggie Ortmann (155), Loren Thurmon (170) and CJ Trevino (190) were unopposed in both matchups.
Mueller (100), Bliss (125) and Secor (130) gained forfeit wins over Warrenton.
Sprung (145) took the free points against North County.
All three teams left the 235-pound match open.
The Lady Jays compete at the Gateway Athletic Conference Championships Friday and Saturday at St. Charles.
Competition is set to start at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.