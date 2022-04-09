Scoring 101 points more than the second-place finisher, the Washington track Lady Jays blasted the competition Tuesday in a six-team home meet.
“What a beautiful day for a track and field meet,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Our kids’ performances have improved greatly over the past two weeks. A lot of that has to do with having great weather, but I think even more has to do with the conditions of the meet provided by the many volunteers we had.
“We had numerous parents, teachers, counselors, administrative assistants and administrators helping run our home meets,” he said. “We are having the same people volunteering year after year and their expertise shows.”
Washington scored 221 points while Union was next at 120 points. Warrenton (91), St. Francis Borgia Regional (25), the Fulton School of St. Albans (14) and Fulton High School (2) rounded out the team scores.
Events
• 100-meter dash — Washington’s Lexi Lewis finished first in 12.7 seconds. Union’s Sophie Eagan placed second and Warrenton’s Evangeline Rhama third.
“Lexi Lewis is a senior and her first year with us,” Olszowka said. “Her buying into Coach (Tim) Rinne’s Sprint program and work ethic are putting her into a good position to be a state qualifier, as she ran to a new PR dropping 0.40 in the 100 dash.”
• 200-meter dash — Washington’s Lewis won in 28.2. Union’s Eagan finished second and Union’s Camren Monkman third.
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Kelsey Brake ran first in 1:07.1. Warrenton’s Madelyn Marschel finished second and Union’s Jada Ahner was third.
• 800-meter run — Washington’s Isabella Von Behren was the winner in 2:41.20. Brake and Madelyn Marschel were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Julia Donnelly took the win in 5:49. Brake and The Fulton School’s Katherine Doyle were next.
• 3,200-meter run — Donnelly doubled up, winning with a time of 12:34.1. Doyle and Washington’s Leah Wheeler followed.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Washington’s Ingrid Figas, the overall female winner at last Saturday’s Washington Pentathlon, was first across the stripe in 16.3. Teammate Kelsee Crego, who signed earlier Tuesday with William Woods University, was second while Monkman took third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Figas triumphed in 53.7. Union’s Mikaylyn Sawicki and Washington’s Avery Johnson were next.
• 400-meter relay — Union’s foursome of Natalie Miner, Monkman, Sawicki and Eagan won in 53.5. Warrenton and Washington were next.
• 800-meter relay — Washington’s team of Denise Heggemann, Crego, Lewis and Ella Kroeter won in 1:55.7. Warrenton was second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s team of Miner, Brake, Sawicki and Kirsten Bockhorst captured the win in 4:35.7. Washington was second.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington had the winning team of Donnelly, Von Behren, Wheeler and Lindsey Sprung in 11:12.8.
• Shot put — Abbigail Grafrath of Washington won with a top throw of 9.05 meters. Union’s Jessica Stallmann was second while Washington’s Alyssa Repke took third.
• Discus — Washington’s Kaitlyn Frankenberg and Repke grabbed the top two spots. Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott was third. Frankenberg’s winning toss was 29.87 meters.
• High jump — Washington’s Avery Johnson won, clearing 1.38 meters.
• Long jump — Figas won at 4.76 meters. Warrenton’s Loren Howard was second.
• Triple jump — Garniesha Love of Warrenton landed at 10.01 meters for the win. Johnson was second.
• Pole vault — Union’s Miner broke the school record by clearing 3.0 meters. Washington’s Kroeter was second and Warrenton’s Dana Pruitt took third.
• Javelin — Borgia’s Sinnott won with a throw of 34.35 meters. Union’s Isabelle Zagarri was second and Warrenton’s Dana Pruitt took third.