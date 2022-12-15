While the scoreboard said the Lady Jays won by 13, the game was decided by the end of the third quarter Friday.
Washington (2-2, 1-0) routed visiting Ft. Zumwalt North (1-3, 1-1) in the first GAC Central battle of the season, 44-31.
Washington led, 12-6, at the end of the first quarter and 26-12 at the half.
The score stood at 41-18 as the third quarter ended. Ft. Zumwalt North bit into the lead against Washington’s reserve players in the fourth quarter.
“The older girls came back in and finished it out, just because I wanted them to understand how important this first conference win for us was,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “Elizabeth Reed took charges tonight, which is something that we’re really excited about. We’re really proud of how Olivia Reed ran the show. All around great effort tonight.”
Cierra Murrell led Washington with 13 points.
Olivia Reed also hit double figures with 11 points.
Elizabeth Reed ended with nine points.
Both Reeds hit a pair of triples in the contest.
Gabby Lindemann tallied eight points, creating an imposing duo in the paint along with Murrell.
“Cierra and Gabby, along with Emma Briggs compliment each other really well,” Meyer said. “They were doing the high-low game all night and it worked out really well for us to get the easy buckets.”
Kendall Nix contributed two points.
Alayna Royal scored one.
Holding the Lady Panthers to single digits in each of the first three quarters was a key for Meyer.
“I just think we’ve had some really good practices and the girls have been working their tails off and got after it,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere tonight with the ‘Pink out’ and all that.”
Ava Hollandsworth scored 10 points, the top mark for Zumwalt North.
Rhianna Blanchard, Maddie Skelton and Claire Vogel poured in four points apiece.
Ella Rosenburg ended with three points.
Abby Anderson, Rumor Janes and Shaelyn Young rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Washington remains home Tuesday for a home matchup with Hermann at 7 p.m.
