Washington was the undisputed top area softball program this season.
Voters on the Missourian All-Area team confirmed that, giving the Lady Jays the two top awards and six spots on this year’s first team.
Junior pitcher-first baseman Taylor Brown was the unanimous top pick for player of the year, receiving all 11 coach and media first-selection votes.
In the circle, Brown went 20-2 with a 1.12 ERA. Over 125 innings, she allowed 44 hits and 55 walks while striking out 253 batters.
At the plate, Brown was a .470 hitter with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 21 runs and 61 RBIs. She also stole four bases.
Brown was the GAC Central player of the year. She also made all-conference, all-district, all-state and National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region honors.
The runner-up for All-Area player of the year was Sullivan senior infielder Kayla Ulrich. Washington sophomore Grace Molitor was third in the voting.
Grant Young, who took over as Washington’s head coach this season, was the unanimous selection for coach of the year, picking up all of the first-place spots.
Sullivan’s Ashley Crump was next with Borgia’s Andrew Eggert was third. Union’s Traci Dewert and Pacific’s Tonya Lewis also received votes.
First team
Brown and Sullivan’s Evvie Blankenship were selected to the first-team pitching staff. Brown was a unanimous first-team pick.
Washington’s Elizabeth Reed was selected as the first-team catcher.
Three of the four first-team infielders were from Washington and all were from schools with bird mascots.
Ulrich, Sullivan’s shortstop, was unanimous as a first-team selection.
She was followed by Washington’s Molitor, Myla Inman and Christine Gerling.
In the outfield, the top vote-getters were Washington’s Maddie Guevara and St. Francis Borgia’s Clara Nowak. The third outfielder on the first team was Sullivan’s Morgan Braun.
Pacific’s Trinity Brandhorst was the winner in the utility player voting. She pitched and mainly played shortstop while not pitching for Pacific.
Second team
• Pitchers — Washington’s Lauren Opfer and Union’s Fallyn Blankenship.
• Catcher — Borgia’s Averi Glosemeyer.
• Infielders — Union’s Alexa Lause, Owensville’s Emma Daniels, Union’s Lucy Koenigsfeld and Pacific’s Molly Prichard.
• Outfielders — Washington’s Emily Bruckerhoff, Sullivan’s Molly Lohden and Union’s Brooklynne Anderson.
• Utility — Washington’s Lacy Monzyk.
Third team
• Pitchers — Borgia’s Celia Gildehaus and Pacific’s Jaylynn Miller.
• Catcher — Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson.
• Infielders — Borgia’s Paige Vogelgesang, Sullivan’s Alexis Funkhouser, Pacific’s Hannah Duggan and St. James’ Jacey Spurgeon.
• Outfielders — St. James’ Baylee Maxwell, Union’s Abby Thwing and Owensville’s Clara Julius.
• Utility — St. James Alexus Freeman.
Honorable mention
• Pitchers — Washington’s Lacy Monzyk and Pacific’s Trinity Brandhorst.
• Catcher — Union’s Ali Thwing, St. James’ Karen Goodin, Pacific’s Briauna Swinford, Washington’s Kelsie Holtmeyer, Owensville’s Bailee Dare and Pacific’s Brooklyn Kittrell.
• Infielders — St. James’ Emily Recker, Sullivan’s Hayli Venable, Pacific’s Ellie Groom, St. Clair’s Janessa Avila, Pacific’s Brooke Bearden, Owensville’s Kate Blankenship and St. Clair’s Gabby Marler.
• Outfielders — Union’s Emma Wallis and Washington’s Kendall Nix.
• Utility — Washington’s Loren Thurmon, Union’s Emma Roberts and Borgia’s Amanda Dorpinghaus.
