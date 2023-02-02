A shaky start did not deter the Washington basketball Lady Jays in the final round of their home tournament Friday.
After trailing by double digits early in the contest, Washington (10-6) came back to defeat Warrenton (12-9), 50-38, for third place.
The Lady Warriors pushed out to a 15-3 lead in the first 6:30 of the game and ended the first quarter with a 17-8 lead.
However, Washington scored 26 of the final 30 points in the first half and held Warrenton to just two points in the whole second quarter to go up 29-19 at halftime.
“We decided to start off very-very lethargic, but after a few defensive adjustments, in the second quarter we went on a 21-2 run and we just took off from there,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “Hitting our free throws, I think we made all eight in the second quarter. That’s something that we had really been struggling with and I think we shot about 75 percent for the game.”
Washington stayed in front, 43-31, at the end of the third period.
Elizabeth Reed had the hot hand for the Lady Jays, finishing with 22 points. She was named to the all-tournament team.
Reed connected on four triples in the game. Her two threes in the first quarter were Washington’s only two field goals of the period.
“That was a season-high for her,” Meyer said. “She shot the ball extremely well. She’s such a valuable member of our team, plays so hard, and then when she’s hitting from the three-point line and the free-throw line, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Kendall Nix was next on the scoresheet with 10 points.
Olivia Reed tallied nine points.
Alayna Royal and Gabby Lindemann each contributed three points.
Royal’s three came all on one play as she took an open shot from the corner in the waning seconds of the first half. Royal’s three-point attempt, bounced off the near side of the rim and up twice before dropping through the net as time expired.
“We ran a set and she was ready for it, executes it perfectly and is ready to knock it down,” Meyer said. “That’s huge and takes us into the half with a 10-point lead.”
Emma Briggs, Cierra Murrell and Hannah Obermark all tallied one point for Washington.
Sophi Mueller was the only Warrenton player to hit double figures in the game, ending with 11 points.
Nevaeh Hill was selected as the Lady Warriors’ representative on the all-tournament team. She scored eight points.
Zoe Klaus also ended with eight points.
Rounding out the Warrenton scorers were Kendall Taylor (six points) and Isabel Benke (three).
Washington plays at St. Francis Borgia’s Competitive Edge Tournament this week. The Lady Jays take on Rockwood Summit in the first round, now set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
