Washington’s basketball Lady Jays set a number of firsts Wednesday afternoon across town.
The Lady Jays (2-18) became the first team to win a varsity basketball game at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Wingbermuehle Activity Center, defeating Soldan, 64-33, to win seventh place in the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament.
“It’s nice to get a win,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “These kids work all year and they haven’t been rewarded with very many wins. It’s a great thing. A lot of kids contributed and we did a lot of things well. We needed to be able to win a game like this. Defensively, we kept Soldan from doing what they needed to do. We covered the perimeter, closed out well and didn’t let them get to the rim much.”
Soldan’s Allana Thomas scored the first point on a free throw, but Clara Evans netted the first field goal, putting Washington on top.
Washington jumped ahead midway through the first quarter and led after eight minutes, 12-9.
The Lady Jays dominated the second quarter, frequently keeping the Lady Tigers from getting to a shooting spot. Washington was up at the half, 31-13.
“I thought our press set the tone from the very start,” Light said. “We had them disoriented a lot. I’ve been on the other end of that. When you get like that, it’s just hard to run anything. You just don’t feel like you’re getting into anything. That set the tone for us. Our kids did a really good job taking the middle away on that.”
The third quarter featured end-to-end action as 30 points were scored between the teams. Washington led, 49-25,
Grace Landwehr led the Lady Jays in scoring with 19 points. She also had five steals, three rebounds and one assist. Landwehr had Washington’s lone three-point basket.
“Grace is such a pest on defense,” Light said. “It seems like there are two of her out there at times. She works so darned hard. We moved her to the point of our press because she’s so darned quick. That seemed to help us out as she’s so quick.”
Paige Robinson, Washington’s all-tournament selection, scored 15 points with five assists, five rebounds and one steal. She was 3-4 from the free-throw line. Washington went 7-14 from the stripe in the game.
“She had a great game against University City and finished the game on fire,” Light said. “She had a great second quarter tonight. She didn’t get the opportunities in the second half, but Grace Landwehr picked it up. Grace has put back-to-back games like this together for us.”
A total of 10 different Washington players scored in the game and the rest of the points were spread out.
Evans ended with six points, four rebounds and one assist.
Abi Waters had five points, six rebounds and one assist.
Sara Heggemann, Gabby Lindemann and Avery Street each scored four points.
Heggemann also had three rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Lindemann added six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Street also had six rebounds and one assist.
Cierstyn Jacquin posted three points, 10 steals, seven assists and two rebounds.
Joie Heien and Kyla Engemann each scored two points.
Heien also had four steals, two assists and one rebound.
Engemann had a rebound and a steal.
“Their confidence, individually and as a team, was good,” Light said.
Taeyana Davis, Soldan’s all-tournament team selection, led the Lady Tigers with 17 points.
Lorionna Wingate was next with seven.
Thomas and Ashley Daniels each scored four points and Anyah Taylor ended with one point.
A longtime coach and athletic director at Borgia, Light was happy to have another first with the first-ever varsity girls basketball game at the WAC.
“How about that?” Light said. “We had Steve Ruether keeping the clock tonight and he was athletic director before I was, so that also was pretty neat.”