The basketball Lady Jays are rolling into the Thanksgiving holiday with one in the win column.
Washington (1-1) won on the road Tuesday at Pacific (0-1), 54-30.
The Lady Jays held a slight 12-9 lead after one period, but extended that lead to 25-15 going into halftime.
“We returned 3 players who were not able to play in the first game against Orchard Farm,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “That helped a lot. Provided us with some much needed depth. I think as coaches, we all realize that this season we will all face games missing players. That’s just the way it is.”
After three quarters, the score stood at 39-24.
“We are a very young team,” Pacific Assistant Coach Jason Yoakum said. “It was our first game and we have room to grow, but overall a solid effort. We found ourselves in a bit of a hole in the second quarter and we were playing catch-up from there. The girls played very hard but we just came up short.”
Three Washington players finished in double-digit scoring — Grace Landwehr (12 points), Gabby Lindemann (11) and Paige Robinson (10).
“As a team, we did a good job of sharing the ball and moving on the offensive end of the floor,” Light said.
Elizabeth Reed netted six points and Ingrid Figas four in their first action of the season after sitting out the season opener against Orchard Farm the previous Friday.
Allie Huddleston added four points.
Taylor Brown, Avery Street and Abi Waters scored two points apiece.
Olivia Reed added one point for the Lady Jays.
Lindemann pulled down eight rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive side of the floor, creating second chance scoring opportunities for the Lady Jays.
Street finished with four rebounds. Huddleston and Landwehr each rebounded three. Emma Briggs, Olivia Reed, Robinson, Brown and Figas each posted two rebounds. Waters finished with one rebound.
Robinson, Street, Brown and Figas all had two assists. Huddleston, Lindemann, Waters. Olivia Reed and Elizabeth Reed each recorded one assist.
Elizabeth Reed swiped six steals.
Figas, Lindemann and Waters each recorded three steals. Huddleston, Street and Olivia Reed each stole two while Brown and Robinson both stole one.
Sara Heggemann and Lindemann both recorded a block.
Lexi Clark led Pacific with seven points.
Jaylynn Miller and Kiley Stahl added six points apiece.
Campbell Short scored five. Hannah Bruns, Shelby Kelemen and Camilla Winkelman rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Stahl posted nine rebounds with two blocks, one assist and one steal.
Miller pulled down four rebounds.
Clark grabbed three rebounds and three steals with one assist.
Short finished with three rebounds.
Bruns, Kelemen and Winkelman each recorded two rebounds.
Bruns added four assists and one steal.
Kelemen stole two, blocked two and made one assist.
Aaliyah Haddox contributed one rebound.
Washington next plays Tuesday at Union, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Pacific travels to St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.